Drake Jabs Back At Jay-Z’s Money Phone Bars In Video Clip

Drake joined Future and Lil Boosie as the latest rappers to take Jay-Z‘s money phone jab from the Brooklyn rapper’s “The Story of O.J.” track from the 4:44 album. Drizzy was in Texas for his annual Houston Appreciation Week and left a humorous message for Hov in response.

Drake retired Lira, Miracle & Maliah jerseys @ the strip club during HAW weekend …that's sooo Drake lol …gotta love this guy😭 pic.twitter.com/TEFhsUrHRd — TrevVanzant (@TheTTT333) July 22, 2017

After honoring former pole athletes Lira Galore, Miracle Watts, and Maliah Michel during an epic retiring of their jerseys and hanging them in the rafters, Drake got on video with huge stacks of money and put them to his ear. Drizzy’s love of strippers is well known and he responded in kind to Jay-Z with the stacks in hand.

“Hello? What they say? Don’t put money in your ear?” Drake said, apparently just having a laugh and not at all attempting to start a beef.

Check out Drake’s money phone response to Jay-Z in the clip below courtesy of Karen Civil.

Drake's not putting his money phone down any time soon pic.twitter.com/iGfsuIO5QN — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) July 22, 2017

Drake has never been one to do the "money phone" thing so obviously Hov's line didn't get to him. He's just poking fun. — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) July 22, 2017

Why are y'all acting like Drake don't have money just cause he did the money phone to rile y'all up. 😭😭😭 — sᴄᴀʀʏ sᴘɪᴄᴇ. (@drizzyxcole) July 22, 2017

But not everyone is laughing.

Drake corny for that money phone IG post — More Life. (@DAMNiDWC) July 22, 2017

—

Photo: WENN.com