Drake And His Father Star In New Virginia Black Whiskey Ads

It seems Drake is trying to extend his funny streak post The NBA Awards. He and his father star in two new comedic shorts promoting his Virginia Black Whiskey brand.

In their version of the highly successful Dos Equis “The Most Interesting Man in the World” advertising campaign, Drizzy introduces his pops as “The Realest Dude Ever”.

In “Dutch” the shot opens with Champagne Papi adorned in a velvet blazer and matching turtleneck asking “Would you want to know who’s not worried about the most interesting man in the world?” There Dennis G steals the show hitting us with some OG knowledge “First date? Oh you know we’re going dutch. Virginia Black. One sip and woo.”

In the second short titled “Durag” Papa Graham certifies his place in du-rag legacy. “What’s under my du-rag? Another du-rag.” You can peep the videos below.

Drake joins the ranks of Puff Daddy, Jay-Z, Rick Ross and 50 Cent with Rapper owned alcohol brands. Let’s hope he is able to cash out like his peers.

—

Photo: WENN.com