LeBron James Does Not Want To Bless Kyrie Irving With The Proper Fade, Allegedly

Kyrie Irving sent the basketball world into a spiral when word got out that he requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. One of the most dubious rumors is that LeBron James wanted to put hands on his soon to be ex-point guard.

Blame Stephen A. Smith for the reported fade delivery desire.

Audio of Stephen A saying Lebron want to give Kyrie the hands 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bQaXdO21ex — Brother Mouzone (@SCHEMEdeem) July 24, 2017

However, King James says that’s not the case. The future NBA hall of famer took to Twitter to say that such allegations are #NotFacts

#NotFacts people! Boooo!! Get another source. ‍♂️. #EnjoyingMySummer #YouDoTheSame ,” said James an RT of the SLAM mag story on Smith’s account.

As for Irving, he just wants to be the star of the show. All good.

Kyrie Irving also thinks the world is flat, though.

—

Photo: WENN.com