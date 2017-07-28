WATCH: Jay-Z Drops Video For “Adnis”, A Letter To His Dad

It’s a Friday, and that means a new Jay-Z video at 4:44 pm. Today’s selection is the highly-anticipated “Adnis,” which is actually a 4:44 bonus cut.

The opening line, “Letter to my dad that I never wrote,” lets you know where this somber but captivating tune is heading. Adnis Reeves is Hova’s late father, who left home when he was just a kid. The two would reconcile, but shortly before his passing.

The black and white visual features acting titans Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover.

Watch the the video for “Adnis” below.