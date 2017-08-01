50 Cent Hints At Trouble With Starz & POWER Series Via Instagram

Starz rolled the fourth season to its hit crime drama POWER this summer much to the delight of fans, but there might be trouble brewing behind the scenes. According to an Instagram post from the show’s executive producer and co-star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, it appears that some frustration over the direction of things at the network is afoot.

“I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning . If the biggest show on your net work doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach f*ck this,” 50 Cent wrote Monday, complete with stills from the series featuring him in the scenes.

It isn’t clear what 50 is referencing, but fans noted in the post that the show’s past episode felt hurried. Others said that the only reason they have a Starz subscription is the show and 50 Cent, vowing to support his next move should he head to another network.

POWER was renewed for its current and upcoming fifth season last year, the first time the network has given a multi-season renewal. Ratings for the series have also been trending well as it relates to cable viewing, this after it was named the second most-watched show after HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Photo: Starz