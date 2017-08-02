Drake & His Daddy Taking Shots At The Dos Equis Man In New Virginia Black Whiskey Spots

Move over Jonathan “Most Interesting Man In The World” Goldsmith, Drake’s daddy, Dennis “The Realest Dude Ever” Graham is coming for your spot.

Virginia Black Whiskey is taking it straight to The Dos Equis folk with some new clever commercials featuring the 6 God and his creator taking slick about the “stay thirsty my friends” man while interjecting what they consider cool like non-prescription glasses. Genius.

Unfortunately, the original Don Equis man has been replaced with a younger, yet, still old version of “The Most Interesting Man In The World.” Will Don Equis respond in kind? We doubt it.

Check out the spots below.