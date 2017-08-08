Busta Rhymes Shares Heartwarming Post About Dropping Off Son At College

Aside from being a living legend in Hip-Hop, Busta Rhymes has always stood tall on family values. The Brooklyn MC shared an emotional tribute after seeing his son off to college.

On Sunday (August 6), Bussa Buss helped his son Trillian Wood-Smith embark on his next chapter by dropping him off at his college dorm. In an Instagram post framed around a touching photo where he is kissing his little one on the forehead, Rhymes opened up about the father and son moment.

“Today was such a magical day… This is a picture of me and my son in his new college dorm room where he will be through his next 4 yrs for college. Me and my beautiful family collectively saw my son off to college today… Another one of my babies left the nest today to embark on uncharted territory and start a new phase in life. I congratulate my young King @tksaudi as his journey continues in an even Greater way. I know it wasn’t easy but it was worth it every step of the way. It’s so hard to watch your babies leave the nest. As always we will be here every step of the way. SECURE THE WIN MY YOUNG KING!!!! #TheSmithLegacyContinues“

Nicknamed T’khi, the Long Island native excelled at football at Baldwin High School eventually accepting a sports scholarship with Pace University in April. He will play the Defensive Back position in the 2017 season.

Congratulations to the Smith family on this achievement.

—

Photo: Instagram