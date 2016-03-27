Busta Rhymes Calls For Prison Sentencing Reform

Busta Rhymes, who is still mourning the death of his friend and A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg, made good on a promise to appear at an event in Washington, D.C. just days after. Bussa Buss was in town for the Families Against Mandatory Minimum’s 25th anniversary gala as its musical guest and expressed his support of prison sentencing reforms.

As reported by the Washington Post, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Starr and DJ Scratch appeared at the FAMM gala last Thursday (Mar. 24), with the rapper stating his support of reforms in light of a close friend who is serving a 20-year prison sentence because of a marijuana charge.

From the Post:

Rhymes calls prison sentencing reform his passion and advocates against mandatory minimum sentencing laws. “The punishment should fit the crime, but in America today, people are being sentenced to exorbitant sentences for nonviolent crimes, even minor drug offenses,” he said. One of his closest friends, Horatio Hamilton, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a marijuana offense. Hamilton has already served 11 years. “Our policy shatters lives, devastates communities and robs families of their fathers and mothers, sons and daughters,” Rhymes said.

The publication adds that Busta met with White House representatives earlier in the day ahead of the Thursday evening concert. Busta also posted about Hamilton and his predicament on Instagram, adding that Phife would have wanted him to continue his fight for prison reform.

—

Photo: Instagram