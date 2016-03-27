Busta Rhymes Calls For Prison Sentencing Reform

Busta Rhymes, who is still mourning the death of his friend and A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg, made good on a promise to appear at an event in Washington, D.C. just days after. Bussa Buss was in town for the Families Against Mandatory Minimum’s 25th anniversary gala as its musical guest and expressed his support of prison sentencing reforms.
As reported by the Washington Post, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Starr and DJ Scratch appeared at the FAMM gala last Thursday (Mar. 24), with the rapper stating his support of reforms in light of a close friend who is serving a 20-year prison sentence because of a marijuana charge.
From the Post:
Rhymes calls prison sentencing reform his passion and advocates against mandatory minimum sentencing laws.
“The punishment should fit the crime, but in America today, people are being sentenced to exorbitant sentences for nonviolent crimes, even minor drug offenses,” he said.
One of his closest friends, Horatio Hamilton, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a marijuana offense. Hamilton has already served 11 years.
“Our policy shatters lives, devastates communities and robs families of their fathers and mothers, sons and daughters,” Rhymes said.
The publication adds that Busta met with White House representatives earlier in the day ahead of the Thursday evening concert. Busta also posted about Hamilton and his predicament on Instagram, adding that Phife would have wanted him to continue his fight for prison reform.
View this post on Instagram
1st and foremost Today while still mourning the loss of my brother @IamthePhifer I decided today would be a good time not only reflect but to take this energy and turn it into the most positively productive energy possible because he wouldn't want it no other way. So today I was given an opportunity to do something very positive by accepting an opportunity to assist The POTUS and the FAMM Organization in there endless efforts to bring home and pardon prisoners that have been unfairly sentenced to extensive Manditory Minimums in these jails. With that being said I am also trying to have the great assistance of President Barack Obama and the FAMM Organization and everyone else willing to join us on this crusade to help me bring home a dear friend of mines by the name of Haratio Hamilton as he has been serving over 11yrs of a 20yr sentence of Federal time on a marijuana conspiracy charge where he has never had a violent charge against him prior to his marijuana charge or since he's done the 11yrs of his 20 year sentence ironically in a country that has now legalized marijuana throught out the majority of the United States. So I would like to encourage everyone to join the FAMM Organization and myself with the blessed assitance of our Great President to help bring our beautiful brothers and sister back home to their families, friends & love ones. God Bless you all. Thank u @spliffstar_mrlewis & @tdot25 & @djscratchator
—
Photo: Instagram