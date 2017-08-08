Jay-Z Releases Behind The Scenes Footage Of “Moonlight” To TIDAL

Jay-Z‘s video accompaniments to his latest studio album 4:44 have been nothing short of riveting and revealing, letting fans inside the mind of one of Hip-Hop’s geniuses. The latest piece to emerge from the TIDAL service exclusively is behind the scenes footage of “Moonlight” featuring the all-star cast of the video.

By now, the visuals for “Moonlight” has been seen by TIDAL subscribers who are fans of Hov and their lucky associates who got to peer over their shoulders. The clever concept of the visual is a flip of the hit sitcom Friends with an all-Black cast featuring Issa Rae, Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Jerrod Carmichael, and Lil Rel Howery.

In the preview clip for the BTS footage, Haddish, who has been making the most of her moment after breaking out in the Girls Trip movie, has a comical quip about leaping at the opportunity to play a white character. Thompson also chimed in, stating that the video and song’s message about diversity and inclusion should be the largest takeaway.

Watch the preview for the BTS footage for the Alan Yang-directed video by following this link.

—

Photo: screen cap