Jay-Z & Nas Talk Notorious B.I.G.’s Greatness In New Trailer For A&E’s Doc

That long awaited A&E documentary Biggie: The Life of The Notorious B.I.G. disappointed many Hip-Hoppers when it’s premier date was pushed back but judging from the latest 30-second trailer it may well be worth the wait.

A new teaser trailer just dropped and features two of the biggest names in Hip-Hop history: Jay-Z and Nas.

Reciting some classic Biggie lines from “Who Shot Ya!?”, Jay and Nas revel in the greatness that radiated from the Brooklyn legend, Nas even went on to call Big “one of the greatest to ever touch the mic… ever.” Nas is the same man that Biggie threatened to throw bleach in his eye and have him “brailing it.”

If that doesn’t give you the chills we don’t know what will.

Check out the new spot below.

