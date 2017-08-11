DMX Failed 4 Drug Tests For Coke & Weed, Now On House Arrest

How many chances is DMX going to get? The Yonkers rapper was in court today (Aug. 11) and the judge read him the riot for failing four drug tests.

Bruh.

According to TMZ, the hearing started on struggle mode since he was half an hour late. Then the judge reportedly let into the rapper after it was revealed he had failed four drug tests—testing positive for cocaine and marijuana.

These violations are in addition to his visiting St. Louis without getting permission from his parole officer.

However, the judge still didn’t send Dark Man X to the clink. Instead, he placed the rapper on house arrest and order he wear an ankle monitor.

Unfortunately, drug dealers do deliver. X needs help, and he’s doing himself no favor.

