Drake & Future Sued For $25M, Woman Claims She Was Raped At Concert

A woman is suing Future and Drake for a cool $25M. The woman claims she was raped at one of their concerts during the Summer Sixteen tour last year by someone affiliated with the venue.

Apparently, this is enough to place the rappers at fault, so says her lawyers.

Reports TMZ:

The woman says she attended the duo’s show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville last August. The woman claims she was approached by a man associated with Bridgestone Arena who told her he’d take her backstage to meet Drake and Future. The woman says she followed the man — identified as Leavy Johnson — who then allegedly violently attacked her, causing severe physical and psychological injury. According to The Tennessean, Johnson has since been arrested and charged with rape and is awaiting trial. Johnson had outstanding warrants for assault at the time of the alleged attack. She says Drake, Future, the arena and multiple others should have known that employing Johnson had the potential to cause a dangerous situation for others.

We hope the woman’s attacker is brought to justice.

