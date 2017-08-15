Jay-Z’s “Footnotes For ManyFacedGod” Digs At Core Of Manhood

Jay-Z adds yet another exclusive 4:44 footnote video to TIDAL, this time for the track “ManyFacedGod,” featuring some of the mogul’s celebrity friends. In this footnote clip, the teaser shows Jesse Williams and Trevor Noah offering their perspectives on what it means to be a man.

As reported by VIBE, the footnote also features Meek Mill, Chris Rock, Mack Wilds, and Charlamagne Tha God, all who give brief anecdotes as to what Jay-Z was attempting to unpack with the track. The song is produced by No I.D., James Blake and Dom Maker, with Blake featured on the track.

As Hov’s most mature album to date, the footnotes almost serve in the same capacity as the rapper displayed in his biographical Decoded book.

Watch the teaser clip for “Footnotes for ManyFacedGod” below and in full exclusively on TIDAL.

Photo: screencap