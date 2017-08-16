Azealia Banks Says Def Jam Put The Block On Iggy Azalea Collaboration

Azealia Banks and Iggy Azalea‘s years-long feud finally came to a peaceful end, but now the fiery New York rapper claims Def Jam is putting the kibosh on an impending collaboration between the former rivals.

As seen in a report from HipHopNMore, Banks went to her Instagram story page and posted the news to her 448,000 fans that Def Jam is no longer offering label support to Azalea, despite a recent single “Switch” that seemed to signal forward movement.

The Aussie rapper’s unreleased sophomore album, Digital Distortion, has been hit with delays adding to why Banks has alleged that the label has given up on the move.

“Iggy Azalea collab is def not happening as Def Jam says they aren’t releasing anymore singles for her,” Banks wrote on her Instagram story post, complete with a sad face.

Azalea has yet to speak about the situation publicly.

Photo: Instagram