Lil B Drops Black Ken Mixtape [LISTEN]

For the past hot minute Lil B’s been making more noise for throwing out curses than for throwing out music. But today the Bay Area Based God dropped the 27-cut deep Black Ken mixtape and couldn’t be more proud of his latest offering.

BLACK KEN MIXTAPE #FACT NUMBER 1!! "THE BASEDGOD" PRODUCED THIS WHOLE PROJECT FRONT TO BACK!! THIS IS HIS FIRST VENTURE INTO HIP HOP – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) August 17, 2017

With 7 previously released tracks, Black Ken does contain an additional 20+ joints that his fans are sure to enjoy while celebrating the Golden State Warrior’s new few championships.

Be sure to wear your best Sunday morning church crown while listening to this one.

Check out the Black Ken mixtape below and let us know your thoughts.