Watch DJ Khaled Play Madden NFL 18 During First-Ever “Xbox Live Sessions”

DJ Khaled is no noob when it comes to crafting beats and making hit records, but is he nice in Madden though?

That question will be answered on Friday, August 25 when he will be featured on the first-ever “Xbox Live Session” on Microsoft’s streaming service Mixer.

“Xbox Live Sessions” will feature the worlds most celebrated pop-culture talent playing the most highly anticipated games coming to Xbox One.

On the series first session, DJ Khaled will be playing Madden NFL 18 on the games release day while fielding fan questions, discussing new projects and giving away prizes during the livesteam.

Khaled on kicking of “Xbox Live Sessions”:

“I am pumped to bring my A-game to Xbox Live Sessions and kick it off with Madden NFL 18,” . “Looking forward to hanging with the fans.”

Also joining Khaled will be popular radio personality and founder of Dash Radio, DJ Skee, who will be in-studio as one of “Xbox Live Sessions” first hosts.

Following the broadcast, fans will be encouraged to head over to Xbox’s Snapchat to seee exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and a special takeover by the Snapchat king DJ Khaled.

So if you want to win some cool prizes,, interact with Khaled and say his favorite catch phrases while putting his Madden skills on display make sure you tune into Mixer Xbox Channel on Friday, August 25th at 6:00 p.m. PDT.

We are looking forward to all the major keys that will be dropped and the tremendous amount of cloth talk that will be shared.

—

Photo: WENN.com