Future Reacts To Jay-Z’s Rap Radar Interview With Subliminal Tweet?

When Jay-Z dropped 4:44 at the end of June he had the internet in a frenzy but not only because of the musical content but because of the way Jay called out Kanye and Future on a few songs. In a recent interview with Rap Radar, Hov explained the meaning behind the few “shots” he had taken at Kanye West and Future.

And even though he made it clear he meant no malice when he made a Future reference in one of his songs and explained the metaphors behind the “disconnect” line, Hendrix still seemed bothered by the line and took to Twitter to take a subliminal shot at the Gawd MC, J-Hova.

Same money u get we gettin too…🤷🏽‍♂️ — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) August 19, 2017

While everyone knows that Future getting that dough, we’re not entirely sure he’s getting Jay-Z commas. Either way, we hope both these men get together and clear the air before things get too ominous between them.

Photo: Instagram