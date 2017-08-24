Mariah Carey Lends Vocals To French Montana’s “Unforgettable” Remix

Mariah Carey might not have the household name impact she once did, but there’s no denying she’s one of the most recognized singers of her era. The famed vocalist hopped on the remix to French Montana‘s hit single “Unforgettable” and joins forces with the original hook provider, Swae Lee.

Music Times reports:

Mariah Carey joins French Montana and Swae Lee to the beat of the song “Unforgettable”, as the songbird implies there’s “nobody like her”, and she is definitely sure of it. The juicy and sultry voice of Carey blends to the two hip hop artists as the song is treated to a remix version. How well it will go with the song, the charts will tell it as it currently stays at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out a clip of Mariah Carey’s help out to French Montana’s “Unforgettable” below. A full version is slated to be released today (Aug. 24) according to a TMZ report.

