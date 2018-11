Brooklyn will be in the house when the new season of Saturday Night Live kicks off. Jay-Z will be the musical guest of SNL’s season premier on September 30.

The episode’s host will be actor Ryan Gosling. Also, the Donald Trump slander will surely be nuclear.

Now the question is, what tracks will Hova perform off his critically acclaimed 4:44 album?

Also, will he appear in any sketches?

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z! #SNL pic.twitter.com/a2kdhJGVs0 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

Photo: Getty