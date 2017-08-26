Kendrick Lamar Announces Nike Partnership

Kung Fu Kenny has officially switched (sneaker) teams. Kendrick Lamar took to Twitter to announce that he has partnered with Nike.

The Compton rapper had previously partnered with Reebok, even dropping a Club C capsule collection earlier this year. However, lately K. Dot has been seen about town, and during his current DAMN. Tour, rocking Nike Cortez.

“Cortez. Since day one. #teamnike #TDE @nike @nikelosangeles,” he tweeted as the caption of an image of him performing in the aforementioned kicks.

More details, soon come.

Photo: Twitter