Oklahoma Police Chief To Resign After Being Linked To Pro-Nazi Websites

If any good came out of the Alt-Right rally that shook up the Charlottesville a few weeks ago it’s that people have made it a point to out any and every one linked to white supremacy. The latest person to have his white hood removed is Oklahoma police chief Bart Alsbrook.

According to Raw Story, Alsbrook is the owner of two pro-Nazi websites, ISD Records and NS88 Videos.

The websites not only sell Nazi and Confederate memorabilia, it also pushes hate music by bands like The Klansmen who have an album called Hitler Was Right. You can’t make this kind of stuff up.

Once Alsbrook was getting questions about his affiliation to the pro-Nazi sites they were taken offline in a move that wasn’t suspicious at all. #sarcasm

Even though the temporary police chief says he plans to resign in light of the allegations he maintains that he’s innocent and that skinheads have been using his name in a bid to smear his “good” reputation.

According to Tulsa World, Alsbrook said “Someone has been using my name for years on the internet in regards to racist topics. It’s not me, rather someone who has hijacked my name due to my combativeness and rejection to white power skinheads who were always coming to the heavy metal shows, starting fights and messing up our scene… We hate each other. They use my name in all sorts of things.”

With that kind of statement who knows what other “sorts of things” his name will end up being linked to.

Luckily for him these allegations are coming in the age of Trump’s Amerikkka were racism against minorities is a minor offense and shouldn’t be taken so seriously. #sarcasm, sort of.

That being said everyone should continue their efforts to out all pro-racists whether it’s the guy on the corner or the millionaire in the White House.

Photo: Getty Images