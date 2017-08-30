WATCH: JAY-Z Drops “Dream. On.” Visual & Poem [VIDEO]

In anticipation of this weekend’s Made In America Festival, Budweiser collaborated with JAY-Z to create a poem that serves as a homage to ambition and chasing your dreams no matter your circumstance. Something Hova surely is familiar with.

Of course, there is an accompanying video that finds the Brooklyn rapper’s words illustrating his past.

“I’m from where dreaming ain’t allowed. Especially, when you’re dreaming aloud,” says the 4:44 rapper, who takes it back to apartment 5C in Marcy Projects, food stamps and pages and pages of rhymes.

Watch the “Dream. On” video below.

The 2017 Budweiser Made In America Festival, headlined by Jay-Z and J. Cole, goes down in Philadelphia September 2 and 3.

—

Photo: screen cap