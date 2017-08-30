DMX Enters Rehab Facility, Still Recording New Music

DMX is getting the help he clearly needs. The troubled Yonkers rapper has enrolled in a rehab facility, noting that being on house arrest just wasn’t getting it done.

Reports TMZ:

X says, “House arrest wasn’t working for me, so I made the decision to do something positive and better for myself.” Our DMX sources tell us he’s getting treatment for substance abuse at a facility in New England. We broke the story, a judge approved DMX breaking his house arrest for tax evasion … specifically to enter a rehab program. He can even go without wearing a GPS ankle monitor. X’s manager, Pat Gallo, tells us the rapper’s already been working with recovery coach Joseph Griffin, and has made “great progress.” He recently took a community outreach trip to a firehouse with his rehab group.

We sincerely wish DMX the best on the road to sober living. And hopefully that means more dope music, too.

Nevertheless, Dark Man X is still facing time for tax evasion charges.

