TYBG: Lil B Offers Free Verses To Rappers Hit By Hurricane Harvey

Lil B is an acquired taste for many, and easily one of most vilified yet influential artists of his generation. The Based God made an offer on his popular Twitter account to all musicians affected by Hurricane Harvey of a free verse for the entire month of September.

Fresh off the release of his Black Ken project, the Bay Area rapper’s usual workmanlike schedule of dropping music has slowed considerably although he remains active in social media. With Harvey’s aftermath still leaving many residents uncertain of what’s to come, Lil B’s offer comes from a space of peace and love, which is what he often promotes despite his lyrical output contrasting that greatly.

“If you were affected by the flood in Huston and you make music. Lil B is giving free verses to all artist from Huston Texas for sept – Lil B”, he wrote.

With over 10,000 retweets, 26,000 likes and over 600 replies, it looks like this benevolent gesture will yield plenty of music out of H-Town in the near feature.

If you were affected by the flood in Huston and you make music. Lil B is giving free verses to all artist from Huston Texas for sept – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) August 29, 2017

—

Photo: Instagram