Chance The Rapper Spearheading Awards Show For Teachers

Chance The Rapper is once again using his vast platform good, spearheading an effort that will recognize the efforts of schoolteachers. The Chicago star announced on Friday the Twilight Awards, adding to his ongoing push to improve the state of his hometown’s school system.

Pitchfork reports:

Yesterday, Chance the Rapper held a SocialWorks summit in Chicago’s Southside. He honored the organization’s achievements so far and announced this year’s recipients of the New Chance Fund—the rapper raised $2.2 million dollars to award a $100,000 grant to 20 Chicago Public Schools. Chance also announced the first-ever Twilight Awards, which are slated to take place in his hometown in June of 2018. The education-focused ceremony will highlight “teachers, parents, principals, and students that convey leadership.” Chance revealed James Corden as the host, and promised special guest performances. Watch his speech, including the Twilight Awards announcement at 17:30, below.

Props to Chano for doing right by the people, per usual.

