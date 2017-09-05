Michelle Obama, Serena Williams & More Dressed As Beyoncé In Birthday Tribute

Queen Bey’s born day was Monday (Sept. 4) and there were plenty of tributes. But the best was Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and more dressing like Beyoncé as a birthday tribute.

It was Beyoncé who posted the women styled in the look of her “Formation” video. And it was all for a good cause, as a link was provided above the pics asks for donations to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

What, you thought she just being vain?

Peep some of our favs—including Blue Ivy Carter, her mother in law Gloria Carter, Kelly Rowland and Michelle WIlliams–below and on the flip.

