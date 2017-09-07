Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Having A Baby Girl

While news broke that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s third child was expected to meet the world at the top of next year, it appears now that North and Saint have a baby sister to look over. Sources close to the family tell TMZ that Kardashian is expecting a daughter.

TMZ reports:

We broke the stories … the baby’s due in late January by a surrogate Kim and Kanye hired for medical reasons. Kim’s placenta accreta condition could kill her if she carries another baby to term.

This will be girl #9 in the Kardashian clan — not including Kris herself — and we’ve learned it bodes well for one of those ladies in particular.

We spoke with a notable child psychologist, who tells us North West and baby #3 will probably form a closer bond than Saint might with his new sis. And the reason’s simple: sisters gravitate to their sisters. You don’t gotta tell us … or the Kardashians, either.