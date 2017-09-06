Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s 3rd Baby Is Due In January

The West family is getting bigger by one pretty soon. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s third child is due in January.

As previously reported, Kardashian got a surrogate, for a smooth $45K, due to health concerns.

According to TMZ, the baby is scheduled to arrive at the end of January.

While Kardashian does whatever it is she does, Kanye West is working on his new album, Turbo Grafx 16, as well as Pusha T’s new album, King Push.

All slander aside, we sincerely hope the couple gets a healthy new child.

—

Photo: WENN.com