Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To File Mid-Nuptial Agreement, His Finances Are Trash, Allegedly

Here’s one that will have arm-chair divorce attorneys and tea sippers scratching their heads. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly going to sign a mid-nuptial agreement because Yeezy’s finances are a mess.

Keep in mind, this is coming from Radar Online, and they report:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are drawing up a mid-nuptial agreement — a source tells RadarOnline.com — with the chief aim to give Kim some protection from Kanye’s topsy-turvy finances. “He’s making all kinds of deals right now that are very high stakes, and Kim’s nervous,” an insider told Radar. They already have an arrangement in place, which means West’s problems won’t become Kardashian’s if he goes under financially. But the source says she wants everything looked over with a fine-tooth comb, especially as her kids are so involved and potentially impacted at this point.

But whatever happened to for better or for worse?

West’s bank account has probably taken a hit since he had to cancel his last tour due to his mental break. Then, the insurance company wasn’t trying to pay up, so now he’s suing the insurance company.

As for Kim, she’s surely still caking off whatever it is she actually does.

But seriously, “mid-nuptial agreement”? So much struggle.

