Beyonce Returns To Houston Home Church In Support Of Harvey Victims

Beyonce returned to her hometown of Houston in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey. Flanked by her mother, Tina Lawson, the superstar singer delivered a moving speech to gatherers at St. John’s Church, offering words of comfort and encouragement.

Local outlet ABC13 reports:

Beyonce’s “BeyGOOD” organization has teamed up with Bread of Life, Greater Houston Community Foundation and Texas Southern University to collect donations for those in need. Donations include: cots, blankets, pillows, baby products, feminine products and wheelchairs.

“I thank God that you’re safe, your children are safe. The thing that really matters is your health and your children, and your family, and you got it,” Beyonce told storm victims. “I just want to say I love you.”

Beyonce has made a monetary donation, but her pastor would not comment on the amount.

Michelle Williams, a former member of Destiny’s Child with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, also helped with relief efforts.