Future & Cher Star In The Gap Fall Campaign

Rapper Future and the iconic Cher have collaborated. The two artists star in The Gap’s “Meet Me In The Gap” fall campaign.

The teaser visual (see below) for the campaign includes Future and Cher’s rendition of “Everyday People” by Sly & The Family Stone. The Hip-Hop quotient is also upped because Director X was behind the lens for the clip.

“There was a great dynamic when working with Cher and we felt like we were doing something so much bigger than the two of us,” said Future via a press statement. “Gap is not only bringing two cultures together but bringing everyone together through the music and the style. It’s really about everyday people.”

While Cher plays no games on Twitter, she admitted she wasn’t familiar with Future Hendrix (hopefully someone played “Mask Off” or “Commas” for her). “I love the idea of ‘Meet Me in the Gap’ because it’s easy to have common ground if you are really open and curious to people from different cultures,” she said via a press statement. “I didn’t know who Future was before this but I knew it would be so fun to work with someone who is completely unlike me, and who is young, really talented and striving.”

“I love the idea of ‘Meet Me in the Gap’ because it’s easy to have common ground if you are really open and curious to people from different cultures,” she said via a press statement. “I didn’t know who Future was before this but I knew it would be so fun to work with someone who is completely unlike me, and who is young, really talented and striving.”

True.

The campaign properly launches on Sept. 18. Get more info at gap.com/meetmeinthegap.

Also, check out photos from the campaign below and on the flip.

—

Photo: Gap

1 2Next page »