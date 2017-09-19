Killer Mike Eyeing A Possible Career In Politics? [VIDEO]

Killer Mike as a politician makes perfect sense when one considers his recent campaigning on the behalf of Bernie Sanders and his naturally outspoken persona. The burly Run The Jewels rapper was in Washington over the weekend and teased a possible career in politics in the not so distant future.

The man born Michael Render was stopped in the streets of Washington as people gathered to pay their final respects to the late Dick Gregory. As reported by TMZ, Killer Mike was asked by a reporter why hasn’t he ran for office and his answer featured more of his usual sharp wit.

While he humorously quipped that he’s content making money as a rapper while feeding his four kids, Mike believes that regular working-class people who are most affected by political maneuvers should hold office. And if his words hold true, Mike might run for a school board position in 2025 should the fans tire of his music at the time.

Check out Killer Mike talking about his possible political run by following this link.

