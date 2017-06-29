Killer Mike To Open SWAG Barbershop Inside Atlanta Hawks Arena

Killer Mike will be opening a new location of his SWAG Shop franchise inside Phillips Arena where the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks play.

The Atlanta Hawks announced they will be giving their arena and the area surrounding it a $192 million facelift that will include a courtside bar, private suites with simulated golf courses. But the dopes renovation will be a barbershop with a view of the court courtesy of Killer Mike.

That’s right people. We just went from watching games at the barbershop, to getting haircuts at the game. The sports debates are going to be epic. Imagine arguing about LeBron James on Kevin Durant while they are on the court playing against the Hawks.

AWESOME: The @ATLHawks renovation of Phillips Arena will include a @KillerMike barbershop with a view of the court pic.twitter.com/PzPJuvsCRi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 28, 2017

“This is a business dream come true,” Mike tell HipHopWired. “This is going to be the most transformative moment for our business. We’ve been fighting to get in the airport for four years, so for this to happen is great. We are still on our way to our goal of opening 150 shops worldwide.”

Mike currently has two shops in operation, with a third and fourth location including the stadium space, opening soon.

Photo: WENN.com