DMX Responding Well To Rehab, Staying Another 30 Days

Dark Man X is clean and sober. DMX’s lawyer says the rapper has responded well to his rehab stint and will be staying in the program another month longer.

Reports TMZ:

We spoke with Murray Richman who told us X has already packed on 40 lbs. Murray says he had been nothing but skin and bones before starting treatment in late August at a New England facility. The program is almost complete, but Murray wants X to stay another 30 days since he’s been responding so well … they’re letting him take day trips with a friend to a nearby town.

X entered rehab after his house arrest proved to be less than ideal.

The “Get At Me Dog” rapper failed numerous drug tests despite being out on bail for tax evasion charges.

We wish DMX continued success on his journey, for the culture.

—

Photo: Getty