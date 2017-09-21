Beyoncé & Jay-Z Headlining Hurricane Relief Concert In Brooklyn, Or Nah?

UPDATE: According to the New York Daily News, Beyoncé has denied any involvement. However, a TIDAL rep didn’t deny some sort of show may or may not be announced soon.

The Carters are financially blessed but are still always willing to give back to the community. Case in point, Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be headlining a hurricane relief concert in Brooklyn in October.

It goes down at the Barclay’s Center on Tuesday, October 17.

US Weekly broke the news and details are still scarce beyond a bunch of Roc Nation artists being expected to appear.

Hova’s 4:44 Tour stop in Brooklyn is scheduled for Nov. 26 so he will be giving his home borough a double dose this fall. Vic Mensa was recently announced as said tour’s opening act.

Expect the hurricane relief concert to attract big names and raise big funds for victims of these recent natural disasters.

