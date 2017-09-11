Beyoncé & Blue Ivy In Houston To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims [Photos]

Beyoncé may be the hardest working woman in the music industry, but that isn’t keeping her from showing her baby girl Blue Ivy how to also be a good human being. Last Friday (September 8) with Blue in tow, Beyoncé took to her hometown of Houston to serve food to those in need and hugs to anyone who needed some extra warmth.

And that was just her latest effort to help in any way she could.

Aside from donating money, she also stopped by St. John’s Church with Blue, her mother Tina Knowles, and her Destiny Child’s co-d, Michelle Williams to spread food, love, and goodwill to some few hundred people who lost everything to the rain and floods that Hurricane Harvey brought to Magnolia City.

How can anyone hate on this queen and her princess? We kinda get why people be mad at Jay, but Bey? Come on, y’all.

Check out photos of Bey and co.’s good works below and on the following pages.

—

Photo: Beyonce.com

1 2 3 4Next page »