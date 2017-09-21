Vic Mensa Hops On Jay-Z’s 4:44 North American Tour

Vic Mensa is having a pretty strong 2017, this after the release of his debut studio album, The Autobiography, among other high marks. The Chicago artist scored another win after he was added to Jay-Z‘s North American leg for the 4:44 tour coming this fall.

Billboard reports:

The jaunt will kick off at on Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA before the pair performs back-to-back shows in Texas and Florida. Mensa and Hov will also journey to New Orleans, Atlanta, Detroit and of course, New York where the pair will perform at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The tour will also travel across Canada for a few nights throughout the 32-city trek.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased by visiting TIDAL today. Check out the tour stops in the photo below.

Photo: WENN.com