Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Needs Him”, Announces New Opponent

Manny Pacquiao is speaking out again on what could have been one of the biggest fights in boxing history, a bout with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Pacquaio previously shook off criticism from the boxer’s father after he called him a “foolio” and “one of the biggest sissies on the planet” for not agreeing to drug testing.

Now the tables have turned and Pacquiao is dishing out disses himself, this time saying that Money Mayweather, who he did not complete negotiations with for a fall fight, “needs him.”

Speaking in an interview with ESPN Pacquaio says;

“I don’t need him, he needs me…Compare my achievements in boxing to his achievements.”

Pacquiao also says that he eventually gave in to the boxer’s demands for the “Olympic style” blood testing but says Mayweather never got back in touch with him for negotiations.

He tells ESPN,

“Whatever he wanted to do, we were accepting it. Whatever he wanted, ‘I want to fight. I’ll agree to anything.’ I thought the fight was a shoo-in.”

Pacquiao is scheduled to fight former welterweight champ Margarito, Nov. 13 at Cowboys Stadium.