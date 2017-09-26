Azealia Banks Slams Black Mens’ Support Of Cardi B, Calls Her Poor Man’s Nicki Minaj

It must have been a slow week for Azealia Banks, this after the talented but struggle-laden rapper decided to crawl out her witchcraft closet to throw shade at Cardi B. From the desk of her apparently deleted Twitter account, the Harlem rapper took shots at her Bronx counterpart by calling her a poor man’s Nicki Minaj.

According to The Boombox, Banks began throwing shots at Cardi on Monday, saying that the “Bodak Yellow” is betraying her Latinax heritage and presenting herself as Black. Using the Twitter account @XoCheapy, Banks fired off a series of tweets that went on for a while Monday night before the return slander got to be too much.

From Boombox:

But Banks wasn’t feeling congratulatory in the wake of Cardi’s milestone. Tweeting “anonymously” from the XoCheapy account she’s been using of late, Banks made her disapproval known. “I’m sorry. Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl I’ve never seen them jump like this for remy or nicki,” she tweeted. “Spinning this ‘for the culture’ story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women.” When someone pointed out that Cardi is black, Banks responded with, “She’s only black when black want to include themselves in a success story.” “I wanted spicy Latina and she gave me poor mans nicki.”

Congrats, Azealia Banks, you’re the only rapper and entertainer in the world unhappy about Cardi B’s success.

Photo: WENN.com