Meet Future’s New Boo & Shad Moss’ Baby Momma Joie Chavis [PHOTOS]

On the track “Draco” from Future‘s self-titled album from earlier this year, a refrain in the track goes, “You ain’t never ever get you b*tch back.” While it isn’t clear who the Freebandz boss was referencing, it’s come out that he’s currently hooked up with Shad “Bow Wow” Moss‘ baby momma Joie Chavis.

Chavis, the mother of she and Moss’ daughter, Shai, was spotted partying with Future via social media. Bow Weezy even threw a bit of alleged salt in the mix by putting out a cryptic tweet that may have been aimed at Future.

Had your girl in the islands "and you aint een know it" but she kissing you with the same mouth… never mind hahahah 😂#sucker — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) September 27, 2017

Despite Moss’ hard left into the fast struggle lane, the operative word here is that Chavis is an ex so she’s free to move as she pleases. Will Future respond on the Twitter jab? Time will tell.

Check out Future’s new lady Joie Chavis below and on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

