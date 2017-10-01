Jay-Z Rocks Colin Kaepernick Jersey On Saturday Night Live [VIDEO]

Jay-Z is definitely Team Kaepernick. Hova rocked a Colin Kaepernick jersey during his first set on last night’s season premiere (Sept. 30) episode of Saturday Night Live.

Jigga performed “BAM,” along with his special guest Damian Marley, while repping for the still unemployed NFL quarterback who kneeled to protest racial injustice.

Don’t let anyone tell you different.

For his second number, Jay-Z performed the title track off his latest, critically acclaimed album, 4:44.

Watch the performances below.

Photo: SNL