Jay-Z Opening Manhattan 40/40 Club For Hurricane Maria Relief Effort

Jay-Z has already generously provided support for residents in Puerto Rico still combating the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, and an event tonight will add to those efforts. Hov will be opening his 40/40 Club in Manhattan to an invite-only event in conjunction with a pair of non-profits to send much-needed supplies to the island region.

TMZ reports:

We’ve learned Jay’s lending out his 40/40 Club Manhattan location Wednesday for Disaster Relief For Puerto Rico, a fundraiser for Hurricane Maria victims. In addition to the free space, comped bottles of D’Usse for the first hour — Jay’s cognac — will be flowing for anyone who donates items or money to relief efforts. D’Usse is even throwing in free models to serve the stuff. The invite for the 40/40 event, which is being organized by the Puerto Rican Family Institute and Big & Little Skills Academy, asks people to bring school supplies, flashlights, solar lamps and batteries. A plane will be sending the supplies from the event Thursday.

So, anyone out there the plug for the invite? We want to chip in too and sip lovely, just saying. On a serious note, this is a pretty amazing show of philanthropy and grace from the Big Homie Jay-Z. Salute.

Photo: Getty Images