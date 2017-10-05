Woman Claims Lil Wayne Father Of 15-Year-Old Son

Lil Wayne, already the father of four children, may be the father of a fifth child although he apparently had no idea. In recent court documents obtained by TMZ, a woman who says she slept with the New Orleans rapper in 2001 bore a son the following year who is now 15 years of age.

TMZ reports:

Keiotia Watson claims in legal docs she had a sexual relationship with Wayne back in June 2001 and he got her pregnant. She says their son — named Dwayne, Weezy’s government name — was born in February 2002.

Watson went to court 2 years ago to establish paternity and get child support. A Louisiana judge ruled in her favor and ordered Wayne to fork over $5k a month, but he hasn’t paid a dime.

Our Wayne sources say he hasn’t paid because he was never served with legal papers or notified he’s legally the father.

One source close to Wayne says the rapper plans to take a paternity test and if he’s the dad he’ll take full responsibility and pay the piper.