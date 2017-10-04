Lil Wayne Teases New Deal With Bumbu Rum Via Instagram

Lil Wayne has discussed and rapped about his love of Bumbu Rum distilled on the island of Barbados. On Tuesday (Oct. 3), the Young Money honcho appeared to be sharing the news that he’s signed a deal with the company although an official announcement hasn’t been presented.

“Signing Deals and Sippin @OriginalBumbu #BumbuKrewe #D6,” Lil Wayne wrote in the caption of a photo showing him sitting at a table with a bottle of Bumbu Rum prominently displayed as he signed what looked to be a contract.

Earlier this year, Weezy and his Young Money signee, Drake, hopped on a remix of Gucci Mane’s “Both” track where Wayne rapped, “Right now I’m high as sh*t, I’m on the Bumbu, straight” which seems to signify he’s been working with the company for a while.

Wayne also mentioned his connection to Bumbu Rum in a 2016 interview with The Nine Club. This adds to a number of endorsements the New Orleans rapper has had over the years, including Samsung and Supra among others. The company also gave Lil Wayne a birthday shout last week for the rapper’s 35th.

Photo: Instagram/@OriginalBumbu