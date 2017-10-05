Fat Joe On Puerto Rico Disaster Relief: “We Feel Stranded” [VIDEO]

Fat Joe has been on the front lines regarding the disaster relief efforts in the island region of Puerto Rico. Sitting down with CNN, the Bronx rapper spoke frankly about the trials in his homeland and says citizens feel “stranded.”‘

Fat Joe, born Joseph Cartagena, has lent his time to the victims of Hurricanes Maria and Irma via goods and services, joining Jay-Z and others in widespread events to aid those in need. In the morning chat with CNN, Joe showed a crack in his tough exterior by expressing that his people are in dire straits.

“We feel stranded. We’re U.S. citizens and Puerto Rico has paid their part,” Fat Joe said. “I have two little cousins that’s in the Army right now willing to give their life for this country, and the fact that it took so long to get any help out there, that’s what I mean. So we had to mobilize and power ourselves to collect canned food, and water and women’s hygiene toothpaste to give back to our own community and that we did.”

On Oct. 17, Joe will join with Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and more for the TIDAL X concert, which will hand over all proceeds from ticket sales towards organizations that work in disaster relief and the like.

Watch a portion of Fat Joe’s interview with CNN below and salute to the Terror Squad captain for stepping up big when it counts.

Photo: screen cap