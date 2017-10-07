Lil B Puts Curse On Kenyon Martin For Dissing Jeremy Lin’s Dreadlocks

The new NBA season is almost upon us, and that means more sprinklings of Lil B’s dreaded “Based God Curse” will be handed out for sure. The Bay Area rapper put the curse on former player Kenyon Martin after he went after Jeremy Lin‘s dreadlocks and accused the current Brooklyn Nets guard of trying to be Black.

There are a lot of moving parts so let’s try and give you the skinny as we’ve seen it unfold. Lin published an essay regarding his various hairstyles over the course of his career, including his current style and what it might represent to players and fans of color. Martin unloaded on Lin in a YouTube video, which has caused a firestorm of chatter.

The New York Post reports:

The outspoken Martin, who played for the Nets from 2000-04, posted a YouTube video Wednesday lambasting Lin’s new dreadlocks as appropriating black culture. “Do I need to remind this damn boy that his last name is Lin? Like, come on man. Let’s stop this man, with these people,” Martin said. “Like, there’s no way possible he would’ve made it on one of our teams with that bulls–t going on on his head. “Come on, man. Somebody really need to tell him, like, ‘All right bro, we get it; you want to be black.’ Like, we get it. But the last name is Lin, all right?”

Lin got back at Martin with one of the smoothest replies to a jab ever by pointing out that he, as an Asian-American rocking dreadlocks, and Martin, who sports Chinese tattoos, could be more about them respecting each other’s culture versus appropriation, as ESPN reports.

Lil B, observing this from his perch, decided that Martin’s digs at LIn were unnecessary and handed out the curse Friday afternoon. Pro football player Brandin Bryant was even taken aback at the swiftness of the curse delivery.

No word yet if Martin’s life is in shambles as a result but stay tuned. Hit the flip to see Martin’s commentary.

NBA Kenyon Martin is cursed for his no reason hating on Jermey Lin.. he is cursed until further notice that’s from “ The BasedGod “ – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 6, 2017

Sorry man Kenyon went a bit far – Lil b — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 6, 2017

—

Photo: Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »