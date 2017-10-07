Killer Mike Nervous Rocking At Austin City Lights Festival After Las Vegas

Killer Mike voiced a concern many musicians are certainly wrestling with in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting massacre earlier this week. Ahead of the Run The Jewels performance at the Austin City Lights Festival in Texas, the Atlanta rapper expressed his thoughts about performing in the wide-open venue while being concerned for the safety of concertgoers but vowed to rock the house despite it all.

Killer Mike concedes he’s got the jitters about his headlining gig, being a husband and a father, but he’s going to power through his performance Sunday night. He also says he understands … some, possibly many would-be festivalgoers are going to stay away, and he can’t blame them. That said, we’re told law enforcement will blanket the area around Zilker Park. In addition to patrols on foot, bike, car and ATV, the Counter Assault Strike Team will be out in force.

The first weekend of the festival kicked off last Friday. Check out the rest of lineup by following this link. Mike and his RTJ partner El-P take the stage on Sunday (Oct. 8).

