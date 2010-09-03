Chris Brown Lands First #1 Hit In Four Years



Chris Brown has officially landed the top spot on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the first time in four years.

The R&B crooner’s hit “Deuces” with Tyga and Kevin McCall slid into the No.1 spot today after nine weeks on the charts, tying with Monica’s “Everything To Me” for the fastest climb to No. 1 for Hip-Hop and R&B this year.

Brown’s last number one hit was “Say Goodbye” which held the No. 1 spot for six weeks in 2006.

As previously reported, Brown’s movie “Takers” also took the No. 1 spot in the box office this weekend.

Looks like his BET comeback performance worked…