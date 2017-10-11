Trippie Redd Carries Photo With Lil Wayne With Him, Says He’s Not A Mumble Rapper

Trippie Redd is one of Hip-Hop’s young rising stars who has built a burgeoning movement via various streaming platforms, and just released his latest project, A Love Letter To You 2, last week. The Canton, Ohio teen rapper sat down with Billboard to cover the arc of his career, including discussing his idol Lil Wayne and why he doesn’t want to be called a mumble rapper.

Billboard writes:

Which artist caught your attention early on? [Lil] Wayne. I keep this in my bag and I don’t go anywhere without it [pulls out a picture of him and Lil Wayne]. [Laughs.] It was fun. He hopped on another song. We was working way before that though. I had told my fans a long time ago when I had blue dreads, I was like, “Me and Wayne about to have a track.” Me, Wayne and [Lil] Twist. Everybody was waiting for that shit. Lil Twist was trying to sign you at one point, right? I mean, we were cool. It was like, I thought I was going to be…I don’t know. I don’t even wanna talk about it for real [Laughs]. That’s the homie, though. That’s my brother.

Trippie also pushed back on the notion that he’s far deeper than a mumble rapper, saying he’s much more than what his image portrays.

