50 Cent Trolls Son Marquise Jackson With Child Support Jab

By now, everyone knows Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson doesn’t care who gets hit by one of his biting, sarcastic Instagram jabs. After poking fun at the fact he won’t have to pay child support to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, the younger of the pair responded with a jab of his own at his dad’s new BET show.

Earlier this week, Fif posted an image of a Friday The 13th movie poster with the following caption:

“Child support release party Friday 13, Club Lust 1:00 AM Happy Hour drinks on me. Tom petty is alive !!! Ladies with no kids, Free Admission. Ladies who didn’t collect child support, Free Admission.”

Jackson, who will soon be 20, has not had the closest relationship with his famous father, took a swipe at BET’s 50 Central in the comments section captured courtesy of The Shade Room.

This adds to what is now a years-long distancing between the pair and doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon.

—

Photo: Instagram